Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable On X (Twitter) Amid NSFW AI Images Controversy!

X (Twitter) made a massive change on the social media platform amid the controversy surrounding those explicit artificial intelligence pictures of Taylor Swift!

Earlier this week, deepfake images of the 34-year-old singer went viral online as they depicted her in various graphic sexual situations, including one that showed Kansas City Chiefs fans and players groping the AI rendering of Taylor. So awful. When these pictures emerged on social media, fans immediately defended the singer. Taylor has not addressed the deepfake posts yet. However, a source for Dailymail.com previously said she is “furious” over it. She’s even considering taking legal action!

Deepfake or not, no one can blame her for being outraged. These images were created without her consent and are a violation of her privacy! So how do the social media apps plan to resolve the issue? In addition to taking down the pictures, X (Twitter) appears to have made it so users can no longer search for Taylor on the site! When you type her name into the X search bar and hit enter, you get an error message. It reads:

“Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

However, no matter how many times you try to reload, you get the same message. On the bottom of the page, a second note pops up, stating:

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault.”

Whoa! See (below):

Even on your phone, the message “posts aren’t loading right now” appears! It is unknown if this is a permanent change. But for now, you cannot search for Taylor at all! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]