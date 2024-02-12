Travis Kelce HUGS Coach Andy Reid After Viral Screaming Video!

No bad blood after all?

Taylor Swift fans watching the Super Bowl saw what might have been a major red flag — and not the type called by referees…

In the first half, the Kansas City Chiefs were not doing well, making some really big mistakes. At one point Travis Kelce was seen on the sidelines having a screaming match with head coach Andy Reid! Not only that, he seemed to accidentally slam into the 65-year-old while getting in his face, almost knocking the poor guy over! Watch the disconcerting moment (below)!

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

A lot of Swifties did NOT like what they saw in Travis there! Not only did he seem like he was letting his anger get the better of him, it was damn near violent! Scary stuff…

Related: Taylor Swift & Roger Goodell’s Convo Drives Conspiracy Theorists Wild!

But it seems like they already made up! According to The Athletic reporter Mike Jones, they were seen hugging it out after! He reported on X (Twitter):

“Travis Kelce just walked up and hugged Andy Reid. Reid patted him on the back.”

Travis Kelce just walked up and hugged Andy Reid. Reid patted him on the back. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 12, 2024

We guess they’re fine? Just the type of thing that goes on between dudes on the field at crunch time? Or Travis realizing he was being a big jerk and going to apologize?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via NFL on CBS/Twitter.]