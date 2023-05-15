Matty Healy Has Taylor Swift's Dad’s Stamp Of Approval!

Well, well, well, Taylor Swift’s romance with Matty Healy has reached an important new step — meeting the parents!

The 1975 frontman just can’t stay away from his new girlfriend! After attending all of her Nashville concerts, he was spotted yet again this weekend at The Eras Tour in Philadelphia — and he wasn’t alone! Matty was spotted by several fans spending the night alongside the Midnight artist’s dad Scott Swift on Saturday! And they seemed to be having the best time together!

Related: Sam Asghari SLAMS ‘Disgusting’ Britney Spears Reports

In clips of the pair’s evening together, they could be seen jamming out to the show in a private box. Later, they were spotted chatting as Scott leaned in to say something to Matty. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Whoa!

They were also joined by Matty’s label head and former manager, Jamie Oborne. The three of them were also seen roaming the stadium floor at one point during the show, so they were definitely attending together!

It also appears like Matty and Scott were together for Friday night’s performance as well, since there are photos of them in the same box in different clothes. Two nights with Mr. Swift?! Seems like the Chocolate vocalist has really earned his stamp of approval!!

We should note that it’s unclear if this is the first time the pair has met considering Taylor and Matty have been friends long before they sparked romance rumors, but it’s still a big deal they’re getting along so well now that Matty’s the pop star’s new muse! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Apple Music/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]