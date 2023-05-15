Hailey Bieber 'Scared' To Have Children With Justin For This Heartbreaking Reason

Hailey Bieber is opening up about some of the major uncertainties in her life right now.

The 26-year-old woman and her husband Justin Bieber have been mulling over whether — and when — to have children at this point in their relationship. However, there is still at least one roadblock up that is keeping them from going all-in on adding to their loving family.

Over the weekend, Hailey opened up to the Sunday Times about it. The model explained to that news org how she very much wants to have kids with Justin. However, she’s scared — and it may not be for any reasons you assume.

Telling the outlet about her insecurities and fears with bringing babies into the world, Hailey explained her anguish over the situation. For the Rhode Skin mogul, fan scrutiny is at the center of the uncertainty:

“I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

The possible-mother-to-be added that she’s trying to push past all that with her mindset right now:

“We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Of course, Hailey has gone through some difficult things so far this year. From the perspective of fan backlash and unwanted social media attention, the blow-up of her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez — which also involved pal Kylie Jenner — was one notable issue. So, we can understand if things like that have made her a little gun-shy on dealing with more fan fallout and social media chatter. Especially with a kid!

It’s not just that, though. As Perezcious readers will recall, Hailey also had a mini-stroke back in March of 2022. In fact, she’s still recovering physically and mentally from the after-effects of that awful event. When the Sunday Times asked her about how she’s been doing in the year since that happened, Hailey told the outlet:

“The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet. I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions.”

And she continued:

“If you let things like that silence you, you’re allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, ‘If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.’ But I’m really not that kind of person.”

Ultimately, Hailey admitted to the outlet that there’s “no winning ever” with how the internet perceives her. So, she explained, there is nothing left for her to do but move forward:

“Sometimes I have these deep thoughts of ‘we only get one chance at life.’ Like, there’s only one time that we’re going to get to do this. So it’s [about] trying my best to soak it up and enjoy it and love my people and what I do. That’s what is really important to me.”

And so, she pushes on.

We just hope she doesn’t let fan chatter dictate her family planning goals, ya know? There’s no question it’s hard out there on Twitter, and TikTok, and down in the Instagram comments sections. Hopefully she can drive past all that to do the family thing — if that’s what she and Justin really want!

