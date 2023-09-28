Taylor Swift Told Fox NO They Couldn't Use Her Music On NFL Broadcast!

Taylor Swift didn’t want to give away any hints about her whereabouts over the weekend!

By now, everyone knows the pop star was in Kansas City on Sunday to support her new beau Travis Kelce as he played against the Chicago Bears. And while she was all over our TV screens throughout the game, she reportedly BLOCKED the network from using any of her music!

NFL on Fox lead producer Richie Zyons made the surprising claims on FoxSports.com on Wednesday while giving a BTS look at game day. Apparently, the production team had been hearing through the grapevine that the Midnights vocalist might be finding her way to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs game, and they wanted to be prepared to fully lean into the moment. Richie wrote:

“Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumors, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift’s music.”

Woulda been pretty perfect, right? Well, someone didn’t think so!

Mz. Swift’s team totally SHUT DOWN the attempt to include some of the artist’s music in the broadcast, the producer continued:

“Per the FOX music department, Swift’s record label and publishing company denied our request ‘in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life.'”

Fair enough! Taylor’s music is valuable — why would she give it away like that? It kinda seems like she didn’t want a big spotlight on her presence — contrary to what folks calling this a PR relationship think.

But while the Blank Space singer wasn’t giving away any hints, her tight end boyfriend had a harder time keeping his mouth shut! Zyons said the team got confirmation — straight from the player’s mouth — on Sunday morning. While Kelce was warming up, he reportedly told Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews the rumors were true, but quipped:

“But you didn’t hear it from me.”

Hah! It ended up being a pretty amazing game — both on the field and in the stands. And we could be getting an encore this week!

Front Office Sports reported the Grammy winner will be there to watch her man take the field in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night. They’ll be laying the Jets, and it’s pretty close to her NYC home, so it’s a great chance for them to get together again before she goes back on tour! Better clear your schedules and hope to catch another sighting of this cute new couple!

Reactions?! Spill them in the comments (below)!

