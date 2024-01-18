Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Still 'Really Happy' Despite Fight Rumors -- BUT They're Not Outta The Woods Yet?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their relationship one day at a time.

After a whirlwind romance that captured the whole world’s attention, reports that the lovebirds had their first fight over Christmas was a SERIOUS shock to the system. Things supposedly got so heated between the singer and football player that the Anti-Hero artist considered heading home before even celebrating New Year’s itself! Yikes!

All that allegations aside, tho, we’re glad to report it sounds like things are still going strong between the pair. In fact, they’re “really happy together” despite all the so-called drama!

A source for People on Thursday spilled all the tea, dishing:

“They’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes.”

OK, NGL, that last part has us a little concerned. But, we also get it. The couple is only a few months into their relationship, so, obviously, they’re still figuring things out. And if they only just had their alleged first big fight?? All the more reason to take things slow and see how it all plays out in due time (though, from the sounds of it, Trav’s not taking it that slow, all things considered).

But as long as they’re “happy” and having “fun” right now, like the insider suggests, we don’t think there’s any real cause for concern! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The Jonathan Ross Show/KMBC 9/YouTube]