Taylor Swift 'Calling A Lot Of The Shots' In Travis Kelce Relationship

It’s Taylor Swift‘s world, we’re just livin’ in it! Even for her boyfriends??

According to a new insider for Us Weekly on Wednesday, the pop star and beau Travis Kelce are doing everything they can to keep sparks flying between them!! The source spilled:

“Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving.”

Uhh, should we be concerned that they’re having to put in “effort” to keep things “thriving” just months into the romance? Probably not! We mean, with their schedules, it does take a LOT of planning to just see each other! But with those claims they had a massive fight over Christmas, suspect as they may be, it’s hard not to be worried!

Related: Taylor Swift’s COUSIN Is The One Who Set Her Up With Travis Kelce?!

As for how things work in their romance, the insider says Taylor is “calling a lot of the shots” in the relationship — even on things she’s not directly involved with, like the Kansas City Chiefs star’s new home!

While they may not have purchased a house together in Missouri (unlike initial rumors), the tight end did put down $6 million on a new, more private mansion in the fall after linking up with the Grammy winner. We’ve heard he bought it with her in mind — but this insider says she was actually “heavily involved” with the decision-making:

“She played a big part in house-hunting and interior design. Now she is helping him put it all together.”

Sweet! Seems like he enjoys her taking the lead, and being the mastermind that she is, we know TayTay loves to be in charge. Seems like the perfect match!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The Late Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]