About That Taylor Swift Comment... Travis Kelce’s Sister-In-Law Sets The Record Straight!

Uh oh. Is there some drama between Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce’s wife?

Kylie Kelce took to social media to clear the air regarding comments she made in light of the 33-year-old pop star’s romance with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce! Earlier this week, an article from The New York Post ran with the headline that she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight,” quoting her remark from an interview with Spectrum News that it wasn’t her “cup of tea.” Oof.

It sounds like the 31-year-old made a shady comment directed at Taylor, right? However, Kylie wants to make it known her words were taken out of context to suggest there is bad blood between her and the Lover singer when that couldn’t be further from the truth. She said in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday:

“Go watch that video. I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You’re reaching!”

In the actual conversation with Spectrum News, she opened up about the increased interest in the family lately, noting that it’s “not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera.” Instead, Kylie explained she enjoys being behind the camera more:

“I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter.”

Even though she’s not fond of the limelight, she plans to use it to her advantage when it comes to causes close to her heart – such as her #StickWithKC field hockey clinic for girls. Kylie explained:

“At the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way.”

So clearly, Kylie wasn’t trying to be shady toward Taylor! She’s just not into being in the spotlight too much! Nothing wrong with that! In the TikTok video, the mom of three went on to shut down another “nonsense” headline about another Eagles player’s wife mocking her. And then she delivered a mic drop line! Kylie fired back:

“These tabloids. I’mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F**k around and find out.”

Don’t come for Kylie Kelce, apparently! She’s not messing around or here for the drama! You can watch the clap back video (below):

