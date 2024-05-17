Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Go On UBER Romantic Italian Boat Ride!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had so much to do during their Italian getaway!

In case you missed it, the loved-up couple went to Italy between The Eras Tour‘s Paris and Stockholm stops for a three day vacay of epic romance (and expense)! They had a beautiful candle-lit dinner, a luxurious villa, and now we’re seeing they had a staple of Lake Como: a couple’s boat ride!

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his girlfriend looked absolutely stunning in coordinating outfits. The 34-year-old singer wore a black dress with matching Versace black flats, while her man went for a more bold look with black trousers and a black-and-white checkerboard sweater. The cloudy weather also meant Tay Tay accessorized with a tan trench coat to keep her cozy amongst the sprinkles of rain.

The couple had their own camera, presumably Taylor’s famous film camera, and were busy snapping pictures. They even gave the camera to the captain who took a few pictures of them kissing each other’s cheeks and throwing peace signs. The super cuddly boat ride ended with another romantic, lakeside dinner at Locanda La Tirlindana Restaurant. Sweet!

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pose for loved-up pics, kiss on romantic boat ride in Italy https://t.co/OzjL4Zup3g pic.twitter.com/C8BoE11wvj — Page Six (@PageSix) May 17, 2024

You can find more pics HERE.

They look so happy! Love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]