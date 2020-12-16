Taylor Swift Is ‘Very Happy’ With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn & She Gushes Over Writing Songs Together!

It’s a love story, baby…

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are happy as ever after bonding over writing some of the saddest songs of 2020 — and we are totally here for it!

Over the last four years of their relationship, the couple has remained very quiet about their romance, leaving Swifties to speculate (as they do best) about possible engagements, for one. Now, at the end of a never-ending year, the songstress is finally opening up about her “very happy” relationship with her beau, according to a source who told People:

“He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful.”

Related: Taylor Surprises Fan After They Used Christmas Tree Farm In Light Show!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old also sat down with Zane Lowe in an exclusive Apple Music interview, gushing about her experience writing with Alwyn. Their credits include betty, exile, champagne problems, coney island, and evermore. An epic collection of sad, beautiful love songs!

According to Taylor, it’s not much of a surprise they’re so great at creating this genre of music. She explained:

“We’ve always bonded over music. So it was… We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?”

This masterpiece of a collaboration is all thanks to the novel coronavirus, too. The Grammy winner revealed she wasn’t sure their musical partnership would work, but was inspired by his piano playing around the house, telling Lowe:

“He’s always just playing instruments and he doesn’t do it in a strategic, ‘I’m writing a song right now’ thing. He’s always done that….I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes.”

And for those songs, it looks like there are some clues even the best detective fans didn’t pick up on yet. The mystery woman herself shared details into the double-meaning of the months July and November used in the second album’s titular track:

“One of the meanings is that I wrote this song and these lyrics when we were coming up to the election, and I didn’t know what was going to happen. So I was almost preparing for the worst to happen, and trying to see some sort of glimmer at the end of the tunnel.”

Related: Taylor’s New Album Evermore Is Here & There Are So Many Easter Eggs!

She also reflected on a rough 2016, in which you’ll remember she dealt with Kanye West‘s Famous drama:

“When I went through a bunch of bad stuff in 2016, July, November. All those times were just sort of taking it day-by-day to get through, trying to find a glimmer of hope, all of that. So I was coming from both of those perspectives.”

That said, Apple Music‘s Songwriter of the Year hopes listeners recognize the hopeful message of evermore‘s end, elaborating:

“That it could get better. So that was why I wanted to end it there.”

And while many of us were hoping for a third surprise album, the musician reaffirms her stance that this is a “quiet conclusion” to her 2020 catalogue. We can look forward to two bonus songs coming before the end of the year, which Swift sees as a:

“A second ending, which I’m excited about.”

We’re excited, too!! And so happy this sweet couple has found a way to get even closer this year.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]