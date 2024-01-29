Did Taylor Swift Toss Out Her PDA Policy For Travis Kelce?!

As much ado as is constantly made about Taylor Swift‘s dating history, we could probably count on one hand the number of times we’ve actually seen her embrace and kiss a boyfriend. Especially in recent years as she was WAY private with boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. She’s only grown more guarded about her love life as she’s gotten more famous.

But as everyone saw after Sunday’s AFC Championship game, she was happy to celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s win with proud hugs and passionate kisses!

Video: Travis Kelce Reveals His Nickname For Taylor Swift!

Was that a big change in how she’s been treating her relationships? There’s a moment fans are pointing to now that seems to imply Tay has been more camera shy — but said eff it this time!

In the eye of the storm of the enormous celebration, NFL on CBS reporter Jonathan Jones caught this tiny little moment between the couple:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate as the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/OrLtnYKmBT — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2024

It’s not the kiss that has hearts fluttering. Obviously there’s lots of footage of kissing out there. No, it’s the little moment beforehand. Fans are convinced Travis — mindful of how his girl feels about her private moments being spied on — points out the cameras before she goes in for the kiss.

Fans think he says something like:

“He’s recording us.”

It’s a warning that implies she’s explained to him how she doesn’t want to be filmed kissing. But Taylor surprises him and responds with:

“I don’t give a f**k.”

And then she gives her man a big ol’ hug and kiss in front of everyone!

If the Swifties are right about this moment, what a HUGE step! He’s made her feel so proud and elated that she’s given up this Alwyn-era policy in which she clings to privacy! At least, that’s the theory… What we know for sure is, they look SO IN LOVE here!

Travis Kelce is heading back to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/RJUzyuo28N — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

What do YOU think about this fan theory, Perezcious dating experts?? If you agree, what does it mean? What makes Trav different? That he wants to shout their love from the rooftops, and he’s made her want to do the same??

[Image via NFL on CBS/Twitter.]