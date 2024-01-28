Sharon Stone Details Her Wild Online Dating Experiences -- Including Meeting A 'Convicted Felon'!

Even A-listers like Sharon Stone are struggling out in the online dating world!

While speaking with The Times on Friday, the 65-year-old actress revealed she has been using dating apps in the hopes of finding some potential romantic partners — and her experience has been, to put it simply, very rough. Sharon recalled to the outlet that she once met a man who was a “convicted felon.” What?! Another was “a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.” Don’t worry she gave the story about that date!

The Basic Instinct star recalled she met the guy for a date at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. However, their outing didn’t last long! Sharon said she bailed shortly after ordering drinks:

“I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’”

Damn! While Sharon has had some wild online dating experiences, it hasn’t been all bad. She has found some success, revealing to the outlet she had two virtual relationships during the coronavirus pandemic:

“I was almost like a therapist. One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it. And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it. It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Despite hitting a few roadblocks in her dating life, Sharon is very hopeful to find love this year. She said:

“This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent.”

Fingers crossed! As for what she’s looking for in a partner? Well, she doesn’t have a list of requirements! Sharon explained:

“I don’t look for anything. I’ve never looked for anything. Because I don’t think that’s what happens. You’re standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, ‘What?’ And the next thing you know, two years have gone by.”

Sharon continued:

“You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives. That’s what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don’t have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort towards that happening in their lives.”

Hopefully, Sharon has better success this year in the romance department! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via CBS Sunday Mornings/YouTube]