A Baby Taylor Swift Playing Sandy In Grease Will Melt Your Heart! LOOK!

Prepare to see one of the most adorable throwback pictures ever!

On Thursday, 36-year-old actor and comedian Tobin Mitnick posted several decades-old pictures featuring him and… a young Taylor Swift! Surprise!!

The pair could be seen starring as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in a school production of Grease when they were kids. In one of the photos, Taylor sported a white hoodie and shorts with her hair pulled back in a tight, cute ponytail. After her character’s big transformation, she could be seen wearing the iconic blonde curly ‘do with a black strapless top.

Related: MAJOR New Biz Move?! Taylor Files New Trademark For The Name ‘Taylor-Con’!!

Meanwhile, Tobin had the signature hair and leather jacket. Alongside the images, he wrote:

“Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage. Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested. June 2000”

LOLz! Take notes, Travis Kelce! Check out the nostalgic pics (below):

Aww!!

Upon dropping this post, fans immediately began to freak out in the comments section. Many even commented how they never predicted “this crossover” happening! Check out the reactions (below):

“I NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS SAW THIS CROSSOVER COMING” “This is an insane crossover” “This was not the mashup I was expecting today.” “THANK U FOR UR SERVICE OMG” “WHY HAVE YOU BEEN HIDING THIS GOLDEN NUGGET OF INFORMATION FROM US?!?!” “This man all casually dropping his starring role opposite TSwift” “Why wasn’t this part of the eras tour”

Ha! Can we expect Hopelessly Devoted To You (Taylor’s Version) as a potential surprise song during a show in the future??

Reactions to the pics, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Paramount Movies/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]