Did Travis Kelce Have A Hickey On His Neck During One Of His Recent Football Games?!

Was that really a hickey on Travis Kelce’s neck during one of his recent football games? That is what the Swifties think right now!

Perezcious readers will recall that the 34-year-old singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on December 17. She watched her boyfriend play and cheered from the stands with her father, Scott Swift, who wore Chiefs gear despite being a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan. It was quite an eventful day as not only did Trav lead his team to victory, but Tay got booed by the audience. However, eagle-eyed Swifties have now taken notice of something else entirely from the game — a big ole red mark on Travis’ mark! Yeah, it appears Taylor potentially gave the football player a hickey! See for yourself (below):

Of course, football is a physical sport. Is it possible Travis got the mark during the game? Could it be from shaving? Is it nothing but dirt? Perhaps. However, some fans are still convinced Taylor did leave her man a love bite! Even we cannot deny that it looks a lot like a hickey!

But whatever the mark was, it appeared to be long gone by the time the Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas! Neither Travis nor Taylor have addressed the supposed hickey, so we may never know what it actually was!

What do YOU think, though? Do you believe it was a hickey? Let us know in the comments (below).

