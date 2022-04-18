Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Did Someone Shade Taylor Swift On Hot Mic After Billie Eilish's Coachella Performance With Damon Albarn?!

Did Coachella spawn some new Bad Blood?

Taylor Swift once swore that “I don’t love the drama, it loves me,” and we think she may have been right. Even though she wasn’t involved in Coachella at all, it seems she was still dragged in some pettiness — this time involving a new enemy, Damon Albarn, and some supposed pals, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

As you may recall, TayTay called Damon out earlier this year after he gave an interview claiming she didn’t write her own songs, and dismissed the idea of “co-writing”:

“Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. … A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

The Blur alum apologized after Taylor (and her fans) took him to task on Twitter. However, it seems like Billie and Finneas were also paying attention to that infamous interview, because the Happier Than Ever artist invited Damon to perform with her during her set at Coachella.

Onstage, Billie reciprocated the rocker’s praise, telling the crowd:

“This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be and what art could be and what creation could be. My first favorite band ever was The Good, The Bad And The Queen when I was six years old, and Blur changed the world and f**king Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius and that’s that.”

After performing the classic track Feel Good Inc. and thanking Damon and her brother, the 20-year-old said:

“What the f**k? Y’all. I’m sorry. Where do I go from there? Gorillaz? Please. Please make some noise for them, dude. … Woah. You don’t understand how much Damon means to me, I feel like I am dying.”

Performing with someone who dissed Taylor and praised you in the same breath isn’t inherently shady. What did raise eyebrows is that while Billie was speaking, a hot mic picked up a male voice joking:

“We’re getting sued by Taylor Swift tomorrow.”

Dang!

Now, we have no idea who said this, but some fans who watched the Coachella stream have theories. Because the accent sounded American, Damon was ruled out — and Finneas fell under suspicion.

To make matters worse, the Eilish siblings have both praised the All Too Well singer in the past, and Finneas even attended Taylor’s birthday party this past December!

It’s really unfortunate that a major shining moment for Billie would now be spoiled by some shadiness. And Taylor is NOT someone you want to be in a feud with (don’t forget the whole “list of names and yours is in red underlined” thing…). We would hate to see ANOTHER major rift between some of the biggest stars in music.

Apr 18, 2022 07:50am PDT

