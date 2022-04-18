Did Someone Shade Taylor Swift On Hot Mic After Billie Eilish's Coachella Performance With Damon Albarn?!

Did Coachella spawn some new Bad Blood?

Taylor Swift once swore that “I don’t love the drama, it loves me,” and we think she may have been right. Even though she wasn’t involved in Coachella at all, it seems she was still dragged in some pettiness — this time involving a new enemy, Damon Albarn, and some supposed pals, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

As you may recall, TayTay called Damon out earlier this year after he gave an interview claiming she didn’t write her own songs, and dismissed the idea of “co-writing”:

“Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. … A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

The Blur alum apologized after Taylor (and her fans) took him to task on Twitter. However, it seems like Billie and Finneas were also paying attention to that infamous interview, because the Happier Than Ever artist invited Damon to perform with her during her set at Coachella.

Onstage, Billie reciprocated the rocker’s praise, telling the crowd:

“This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be and what art could be and what creation could be. My first favorite band ever was The Good, The Bad And The Queen when I was six years old, and Blur changed the world and f**king Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius and that’s that.”

After performing the classic track Feel Good Inc. and thanking Damon and her brother, the 20-year-old said:

“What the f**k? Y’all. I’m sorry. Where do I go from there? Gorillaz? Please. Please make some noise for them, dude. … Woah. You don’t understand how much Damon means to me, I feel like I am dying.”

Performing with someone who dissed Taylor and praised you in the same breath isn’t inherently shady. What did raise eyebrows is that while Billie was speaking, a hot mic picked up a male voice joking:

“We’re getting sued by Taylor Swift tomorrow.”

did someone say “we’re getting sued by taylor swift tomorrow” right after billie and demon albarn performed?? ???? #Coachella pic.twitter.com/J8keo326L7 — jojo (@jaehyunsour) April 17, 2022

Dang!

Now, we have no idea who said this, but some fans who watched the Coachella stream have theories. Because the accent sounded American, Damon was ruled out — and Finneas fell under suspicion.

Finneas making fun of Taylor and shading her cause she replied to Damon criticism, acting as if Billie doesn't reply to her haters on tiktok cause they didn't like her dress or said she's flopping???????????? the hypocrisy — Peter (@MercurianGemini) April 17, 2022

I will always love billie but what finneas said at coachella about "taylor swift is gonna sue us" seems VERY two faced, like wasn't him name dropping her left and right just a few months ago? — zozo????|| fan account || (@zoenchanted) April 17, 2022

and he was at Taylor’s birthday party in December?? I am so disappointed in the whole situation. Damon put Taylor down and in the same sentence praise Billie and Finneas. They said nothing and bring him out on stage. Then Finneas says that. Taylor has always supported them 🙁 https://t.co/uwcjOkurON — Emily & Bonny ~ Chats&Reacts (@chatsandreacts) April 18, 2022

To make matters worse, the Eilish siblings have both praised the All Too Well singer in the past, and Finneas even attended Taylor’s birthday party this past December!

???? | @finneas revealed via an Instagram Q&A that his most embarrassing moment was when he said “thanks for coming” to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party pic.twitter.com/y6kPz2JzhY — Taylor Swift News ???? (@TSwiftNZ) January 23, 2022

It’s really unfortunate that a major shining moment for Billie would now be spoiled by some shadiness. And Taylor is NOT someone you want to be in a feud with (don’t forget the whole “list of names and yours is in red underlined” thing…). We would hate to see ANOTHER major rift between some of the biggest stars in music.

