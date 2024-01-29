This Moment Between Travis Kelce & Brother Jason Is Bringing Taylor Swift Fans To Tears

Everyone is talking about the intimate moments between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship game on Sunday. And rightfully so, of course. It’s so cute!

But an older and deeper relationship was on full display, too. In a heartwarming moment, Travis’ big brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, got to greet his brother after his big win. And the moment turned so emotional!

These two boys grew up just two years apart, with Travis always in the shadow of the more successful Jason. Then they both got into the NFL and found their own wins — eventually starting a podcast together in which fans got to join in as they teased and supported one another. And then they faced off in the Super Bowl, the first brothers ever to do so! So the history between these two as both brothers and ballers is so rich.

Photos: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis’ Win With His Family In Cute Pics!

In the video of their meetup on the field, Travis is obviously still pumped from the win. But just a couple key words from big bro nearly DESTROY the Big Yeti. Jason, his voice on the edge of cracking, says in his ear:

“You’re the best in the world. I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year.”

At that, Travis was visibly shaking to keep from crying. But the big guys patted each other with blows that would have snapped normal-sized men in half and somehow kept from breaking down ugly-crying right there on the field of victory. Jason continues:

“And you guys f**king played through. Finish it for me. Finish this motherf**ker.”

Travis responds, voice overpowering the tears:

“Takin’ it to the mountain. One more f**king game. How about it?”

To understand how much that means, that “finish it for me,” you have to understand this was probably Jason’s final year in the NFL (for more on that, see the fantastic documentary Kelce). He didn’t get to go out on a Super Bowl win, but cheering on his brother’s journey may be the next best thing. No wonder he went so wild the previous week! See the powerful moment from a couple different angles (below):

@barstoolsports Replying to @Barstool Sports Jason Kelce is the best big brother ever ???? @pardonmytake (via:jamespalmertv/X) ♬ snowfall – Øneheart & reidenshi

Jason Kelce’s message to his brother: Finish pic.twitter.com/uSZDDqaELW — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2024

The scene broke Swifties and football fans alike. Get a taste of the comments (below):

“taylor swift started dating travis kelce and now i’m sobbing over these two brothers from cleveland” “‘I know it was a hard year’ They both got emotional. Ugh the feels! “The way he’s trying so hard not to cry ” “I love how emotional Jason kelce is! That’s a real man! ” “Travis never let him down after his second chance. Big bro is proud” “If I see the Kelce brothers cry, I cry. Theres no stopping it.”

Awww! So sweet!!!

[Image via Barstool Sports/TikTok/NFL/Twitter.]