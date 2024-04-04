Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's PACKED Easter Weekend With Their Families!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hopped until they dropped all Easter weekend!

A source with direct knowledge of the staff of Soho House came forward to Deuxmoi on Thursday and claimed the famous couple stopped by the luxe Nashville restaurant! Apparently they had a very low-key dinner with family during the holiday weekend, and the vibes were totally “chill”:

“Taylor and Travis were super chill and kind. They snuck them in the employee entrance and into the dining room that was closed off with curtains. The place was packed and no one had any idea.”

Family dinner! Sounds so darn wholesome!

After their scrumptious dinner, the source continued, staff apparently shut down May’s restaurant to let them and their family members have some fun at the billiards table for the night:

“[Staff] closed the hotel restaurant that’s open to the public [May’s], and let Travis, Taylor, and their family play pool until they left. [Staff had] nothing but nice things to say about them. They were fun and low key.”

We assume this was Tay’s family since it was in Tennessee. But Trav’s fam got some quality time, too!

After this, the insider says, the couple jetted off to Philadelphia to hang out with Jason and Kylie Kelce. If this is true, we can imagine Uncle Trav and possible future Aunt Tay Tay had some fun with their nieces — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 1. We can only imagine the epic Easter egg hunts that took place with those two famously competitive NFL bros! LOLz!

All in all, tho, it sounds like a really fun Easter weekend! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/WENN]