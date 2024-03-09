Travis Kelce Attends Second Eras Tour Concert In Singapore After He & Taylor Swift Show Off PDA During Mall Date!

PDA alert!

After Travis Kelce flew to Singapore to visit Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, the couple appeared to have had a date night at a mall this week. And they were caught having such a cute moment together during the outing! In pictures shared by a fan account on X (Twitter) on Friday, Taylor and Travis could be seen embracing and looking into each other’s eyes. Then, another photo showed them holding each other’s hands as they walked around the mall. Check it out (below):

????| Taylor and Travis visited a mall last night after the concert ???? pic.twitter.com/eiNLhvsx8r — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) March 9, 2024

Aww! They were later spotted having another date — this time, they had dinner with the Lover artist’s band and backup singers at Koma restaurant after her fifth concert on Friday night! At one point in the evening, the athlete appeared to sweetly give her a kiss on the cheek. See the sweet moment (below):

????| Taylor and Travis spotted at Korma restaurant with her band members + backup singers ☺️pic.twitter.com/LWzGik5baB — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) March 9, 2024

We love that they are squeezing in some date nights throughout her shows! And, of course, Travis was back at the National Stadium on Saturday evening to support Taylor during her final show in the country. In one picture posted online, the football player could be seen standing in the stands watching his girlfriend kill it on stage while sporting a shirt very reminiscent of the piano she plays during the surprise songs section! Check it out (below):

Does anyone else see it?! LOLz! Throughout the show, Travis once again could be seen having a good time and dancing to a bunch of her songs — including Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince and Bad Blood. Watch (below):

Travis Kelce giving back to back champion a whole new meaning for the swifties ????✨ pic.twitter.com/61BTGs4zv3 — franny (@reputaydaya) March 9, 2024

Travis holding up his arm and saying Hey! Is the best one for me! #SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/qy7PEXOF0f — Cherry will see Taylor on March 2-4, 7-9 in SG (@cherrynaval14) March 9, 2024

What a supportive BF! We love it!

As we mentioned before, this is Tay’s last show in Singapore. Starting now, she goes on a much-needed two-month break from The Eras Tour. So get ready to (hopefully) see some more sweet moments of her and Travis spending quality time together! Reactions to the date and new concert clips, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

