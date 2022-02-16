Teacher Sentenced After Putting Her Husband's Sperm In Cupcakes & Feeding Them To Students!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, this case took some turns since we first reported it!

If you heard about the arrest of Cynthia Perkins and her husband Dennis back in 2019 or 2020, we can’t imagine you’d ever forget it. For everyone else, well… just prepare yourself.

The Louisiana teacher and her hubby were hit with some serious charges, including “rape, sexual battery, video voyeurism, mingling harmful substances, obscenity, and producing child pornography” after an accusation that she had made cupcakes with her husband’s semen — and handed them out to her underage students. Even more shocking, she had been accused of the same crime before that!

Yeah. It’s been a couple years now, and we still just CANNOT.

Related: Prince Andrew SETTLES Sexual Assault Lawsuit!

The English teacher was also accused of showing at least one female student at Westside Junior High School sexually explicit photos — and even filming her. Dennis (who btw had been the head of the SWAT in the Livingston Parish sheriff’s office — thankfully neither is employed in those positions anymore) was also accused of sexually abusing an animal. Both allegedly appeared in a photograph naked with a minor.

It’s all just horrific stuff.

OK, so that’s the background. But the news coming out of the other LA this week is very inneresting indeed.

Cynthia initially claimed she was innocent of all 72 charges she was facing. However, something changed. First, she and Dennis are no longer together. She apparently filed for divorce shortly after the arrest. That’s bad news for him, as married couples can’t be compelled to testify against one another.

The now-36-year-old was set to face her first day of trial on Monday, but as is often the case, at the last minute she gave in and took a plea deal — that involved testifying against her ex!

She pleaded guilty to just three charges — producing child pornography, second-degree rape, and mingling harmful substances — and the rest were dropped. Cynthia was sentenced right away as part of the plea and given 40 years in prison for the rape charge, as well as 30 years (to be served concurrently) for the other child sex charges. Four decades may not seem like much of a deal, but when you consider she was looking down the barrel at over 70 years — essentially a life sentence — this was the easy way out.

Related: 41-Year-Old Arrested After Hosting ‘Underage Halloween Drinking Party’

According to Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Erica McLellan, the plea was agreed to by the rape victim’s family, as well (you know, that law they ignored in the 2008 Jeffrey Epstein case that caused the whole thing to get reopened in 2019). She told WBRZ:

“They feel that this serves justice and better protects their children. She played a role in this and she acknowledged that today, but she was very much taken under the control of Denny Perkins, and he manipulated her and twisted her into doing a lot of things that she was not comfortable doing.”

That was the tune being sung by Cynthia’s attorney, Paul ‘Woody’ Scott, as well. He said of Dennis, who will now face 150 felony charges alone with no co-defendant:

“He is the real monster. That’s what she wants to make clear, it’s not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today, I mean, that’s what she did, but, she looks forward to going after the real monster.”

Frankly, they both seem like real monsters — and we’re happy both are going to be behind bars and nowhere near children for a long, long time.

[Image via Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office/Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.]