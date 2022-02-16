The Disrespect! Kanye West BACK TO ALL CAPS As He Posts Another Photo Of Kim Kardashian And...

Every time we think we see a little development for Kanye West, it’s one step forward and two steps back.

In case you missed it — it was ever so brief after all — the Power rapper posted an apology of sorts,T as close as he gets anyway, acknowledging he was “harassing” ex Kim Kardashian with his posts attacking her boyfriend Pete Davidson and vowing to get her back.

Then he immediately went back on that, posting a meme about mothers keeping fathers from their children — a pretty transparent attack on Kim’s co-parenting efforts. Sigh.

The other thing Ye said in his post about taking “accountability” was that he would stop using ALL CAPS FOR EVERYTHING HE SAID because it was explained to him that it comes across like he’s yelling everything he’s saying.

Well, now he’s thrown away that bit of growth in his communication skills as well. In a post Tuesday he went back on both as he posted a photo of Kim, captioning it:

“VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP”

That “vision” part is about getting Kim back. On the side of the literal truck full of roses he gave Kim for Valentine’s Day were stenciled the words:

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR”

For those who don’t know, “cap” is slang for lying. So it’s a clever turn of phrase… about being an inappropriate jerk of an ex. Here’s the full post, for as long as it remains live:

