RHOBH‘s Teddi Mellencamp Accused Of Running ‘Scam Starvation Company’!

First F-Factor, now All In By Teddi!

Teddi Mellencamp‘s biz has come under fire on social media after former customers have come forward with some fairly serious accusations against their accountability coaching program. Among those allegations are people saying it entails a highly restrictive diet, intense scolding if you do not follow the plan, and pressure to consume a dangerously low amount of calories per day.

So how did all of this get started? Emily Gellis Lande, an Instagram influencer who was involved in the recent takedown of the aforementioned F-Factor Diet, has been sharing dozens of accounts from past followers of All In, which all state similar information: their coaches encourage customers to drink water if/when they’re hungry, consume only 400 to 500 calories per day, and perform at least one hour of cardio daily.

An hour of cardio on only 400 calories?! Not only that, the coaches are apparently

Take a look at two of the client testimonials (below):

“I did this program and It was a nightmare. You have to send photos pf your weight and each meal and proof of your 60 minute cardio workout everyday. You cannot drink alcohol or you are immediately dropped from the program with no refund. I calculated the calories to be 400-500 per day. It was insane. I did it for a few days and could feel myself slipping into obsessive/disordered eating so I had to stop and was out $700. I would text my accountability coaches that I was starving and they would just tell me to drink more water.” “I quite[sp] after two days because it was so crazy and sick and unhealthy. My coach was afraid that I would ask for my money back and then Teddi started rage texting me that if I quit I’m definitely mot getting my money back!!! I was like ‘keep your money — this is an insane plan and you are preying on desperate people.’ Never heard from them again. I was blocked from the page (probably for fear of exposing them in comments)”

Yikes!!

The actual meal plan varies somewhat based on individual needs, which are determined by the coaches. Users in Los Angeles, where the company is based, can order All In-friendly meals via Gracefully Fed, a meal-delivery service. The Jumpstart program is vegetarian, and the duration is dairy-free. Once monthly, customers can add in an optional animal protein for breakfast and/or lunch, but abstain from alcohol during the two-week Jumpstart program.

Furthermore, many critics pointed to the brand’s FAQ section of the website which confirms that the coaches do not have any professional certifications:

“Our coaches do not carry any fitness, medical or health certifications.” Well, that’s all that needs to be said, right? Should someone with no certification really be “accountable” for someone else’s health? The caveat continues: “Each coach has completed the accountability program and lives this lifestyle. We are here to hold you accountable to your own fitness, health and wellness goals; our coaches provide you with personal one-on-one support, guidance and tools to help you achieve those goals.” As for the cost of working with these uncertified coaches? The Jumpstart two-week “detoxification” will run you $599, and following its completion will cost $399 per month for the “slightly more relaxed” monthly program. Participants can move on to “Weight and Workout” after six weeks (Jumpstart plus one month) for $165 a month. Maintenance is step four, and pairs things back even further to a more “casual” check-in at $95 monthly. For those uninterested in doing the math, that’s a bare minimum of about $1500 for the first six months. No wonder people are upset they’re simply being told not to eat! A bad boyfriend can do that for free! But social media users aren’t the only ones weighing in! The fellow Housewives are, too. Kyle Richards was quick to side with Teddi after Camille Grammer-Meyer added her two cents to a gossip account’s tweet on the subject. Camille retweeted a fan account that called the business a “scam starvation company,” agreeing it was “suspect.” Kyle jabbed back: Camille, you really need to move on and get a life. Teddi has helped so many people and changed their lives. What are you doing everyday? Tweeting about RHOBH? You befriend whoever you think will get you a ????????Talk about a mean girl ???????? — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) September 15, 2020 On Tuesday, Teddi herself responded to some of the controversy via Instagram, sharing in a video: “I one hundred percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t.” The comments section of her video is filled with messages from viewers who say past comments they left on the post have since been deleted by the Bravo star. Because that’s not sketchy at all… View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on Sep 15, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT Thoughts on this, y’all?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

