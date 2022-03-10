Amy Schumer Explains The Real Reason She Got Liposuction

Amy Schumer has no regrets about her decision to get liposuction!

As fans know, the 40-year-old comedian has been fully transparent about all of the work she recently had done, speaking out about everything from having her uterus and appendix removed to help with her endometriosis to getting some lip fillers in place (and later dissolved). So it came as no surprise that Schumer was completely open about her weight loss earlier this year and how she achieved it through liposuction. Back in January, she first revealed her slimmer figure in a swimsuit pic posted on Instagram, and spilled that she lost 170 pounds as a result of the surgery. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

And now, Schumer has opened up some more about the relatable AF reason she opted to get the procedure done! In a new profile from The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, the Trainwreck star said she never thought she would get plastic surgery. But after turning 40 years old and having her uterus not “contract for two and a half years,” she changed her mind about going under the knife and had liposuction done. But that wasn’t the only reason. Schumer expressed that she finally came to the realization that she wasn’t happy with her body and just wanted to feel good about it again, explaining:

“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

The I Feel Pretty actress also felt that “grilled chicken and walks” would not improve the area of her body that she wanted to work on. And ultimately, she has no regrets about getting liposuction and especially doesn’t feel an ounce of shame about sharing it on social media:

“Everybody on camera is doing this s**t, I just wanted to be real about it.”

It is safe to say that her fans most likely appreciate and respect Amy’s honesty about everything! Her longtime collaborator Kevin Kane also told The Hollywood Reporter about her being so candid with fans about her surgeries on the ‘gram:

“She’ll have these super personal things, and I’ll be like, ‘Amy, you don’t have to give anybody that, that’s yours. And she’ll think about it, and then she’ll go, ‘Oh, fuck it, I’ll put it on Instagram, it might make somebody feel good.’”

Reactions to Amy’s confessions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below). You can read her entire interview with The Hollywood Reporter HERE.

[Image via Amy Schumer/Instagram]