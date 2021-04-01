Teresa Giudice's New BF Breaks Bread With Ex-Husband Joe During Family Dinner -- Look!

No drama here!

Teresa Giudice finally introduced her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, to her ex-husband Joe Giudice — and it looks like the pair are getting along swimmingly!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star enjoyed a night out to dinner with her family and new man while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas, since Juicy Joe can’t come back to the US after his deportation drama. Because Luis was also on the tropical trip, it was his first time meeting Teresa’s ex. But don’t worry: no tables were flipped during their first dinner together. The two got along great, and Joe went as far as to give Luis a shout out on social media afterward!

The former couple’s daughter, Milania, shared a video of the outing on her Instagram Story, showing Teresa and Ruelas sitting together at the head of the table while Joe dines nearby. Alongside Milania, the pair’s three other daughters — Gia, Gabriella, and Audriana — are also seen breaking bread. See (below):

Following the meal, Joe took to his IG to recap the amazing night, writing:

“I truly appreciate & hope i will continue to be present in my best friend life. A great person, mom, and confident individual. @teresagiudice @louiearuelas great meeting you and your boy .”

All amore here!

As we reported, Joe and Teresa finalized their divorce in September after 20 years. She went public with Luis shortly after and, in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, revealed that her new love and her ex love were both trying to make this new situation work.

She told Andy Cohen at the time:

“Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe], which I thought was the most amazing thing ever. He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, ’cause I have daughters.”

The same night that the Giudice group was spotted out to dinner, a very painful episode of RHONJ aired on Bravo, in which Teresa’s brother completely trashed Joe. The mother felt the need to address the moment on social media, writing:

“Tonight’s episode is hard for my girls and I. Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it’s hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss. My mother adored Joe & that’s what my girls saw & remember. I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family. “

Hopefully the love fest continues for the Giudices going forward!

