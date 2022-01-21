Teri Hatcher Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage While Trying For A Second Child In Her 40s

Teri Hatcher revealed she had a miscarriage in her 40s while trying for another child.

During an appearance on E! News‘ Daily Pop with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on Thursday, the 57-year-old actress opened up about the experience after getting on the subject of Ginnifer Goodwin offering to donate her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a friend.

ICYMI, the Once Upon a Time actress basically suggested that her friend, who wanted to become a single parent, use her hubby’s sperm to have a baby. As you might imagine, the two were immediately concerned about the logistics of the matter and did not go through with it. When Loni suggested the pal should “just get a sperm donor” instead on Daily Pop, Hatcher shared that she actually tried that before. However, the method “didn’t work out” for her:

“I tried to have a second child by myself, and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately. … I mean, who knew I was going to say that story today, but I just did. Anyway, it can be done, you can do it that way.”

That said, it was clear the Desperate Housewives star has already done her healing. She said she thought that the process of picking out a donor was actually “kind of fun.” Hatcher explained:

“Because you pick out literally, ‘Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?’ It’s very interesting when you think about it that way.”

But as for Ginnifer handing out her husband’s sperm, the Lois & Clark alum noted that she felt cautious about going down that route:

“It’s a very generous, loving thing to want to help your friend, but it’s a very complicated situation.”

As you may know, Hatcher shares 24-year-old daughter Emerson with her ex-husband Jon Tenney, whom she divorced in 2003 after almost nine years of marriage. Following the breakup, she confessed to USA Today that she wasn’t “competitive” about finding a partner:

“My finding a guy or not finding a guy has nothing to do with them finding a guy. I believe there are enough pieces of the pie for all of us women to go around. But yeah, I would like to have a boyfriend. Sometimes you feel the older you get, the more that window closes.”

While Hatcher and her daughter “talked about” possibly expanding their family through adoption, she told the outlet that she was a little hesitant at the time:

“She wants it to be a girl, and I think she’d be a great big sister. But the way I look at it, one child would have a father and one wouldn’t. One child would come and go from [the father’s] house and one wouldn’t. I’m not saying it’s impossible … [but] I haven’t completely given up on finding a partner.”

We have so much appreciation for how Teri touched on this experience. Without a doubt, there are many parents who can relate to what she has gone through — whether it is a miscarriage or the donor process.

