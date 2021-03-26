Terri & Robert Irwin Are Already SO In Love With Bindi’s Daughter: ‘Steve Would Be Beyond Proud’

Wildlife Warrior for the win!

With the arrival of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Thursday, the entire Irwin family is clearly overjoyed Friday as they welcome the new addition to the family! Shortly after the happy parents introduced their baby girl to the world, new grandma Terri Irwin was quick to tweet her congratulations… even suggesting how she thinks the late and great Steve Irwin would react to this exciting day!

The 56-year-old former Crikey! It’s The Irwins star shared on Twitter:

“Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!”

Awww! Sharing very similar remarks is the new “fun uncle,” or as he puts it “Funcle,” Robert Irwin! The young animal lover tweeted:

“I can’t believe I’m an uncle!!! (Or funcle should I say). I love Grace so much already! And she has the two best role models ever – you and Chandler are such amazing parents.”

The 17-year-old also posted his first photo with his niece over on Instagram (below)! You can just tell how smitten he is already! We’re sure he’s going to be such a great uncle to this little kiddo! In a separate message to Grace, he shared:

“Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum… and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much – I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

Big sis Bindi responded:

“Thank you for being the greatest brother. Grace loves you so much! We all do.”

And Chandler’s already calling Robert by his self-chosen nickname:

“We all love you Funcle Robert!”

We’re so happy for this family! We cannot imagine how hard it must be to celebrate this major milestone without their patriarch, but know he’d be so happy to see how his daughter continues to honor his legacy with the next generation of the family. Truly inspirational!

