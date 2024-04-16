Taylor Swift Fans Think Newly Revealed Lyrics Explain End Of Joe Alwyn Relationship!

Taylor Swift fans have already started the process of deciphering the lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department! And just a couple lines have them thinking they cracked the code of what ended the pop star’s biggest relationship!

Before the release of the highly anticipated album this Friday, the 34-year-old singer teamed up with Spotify to launch a library installation at The Grove in Los Angeles for this week. The pop-up featured several carefully curated pieces representing Tay’s new era. And, of course, we got a sneak peek at the heartbreaking lyrics from the album! One, in particular, fans believe is all about the end of her romance with Joe Alwyn.

One of the items on display in the pop-up is an open book placed atop a white doily and dried flowers. But what caught folks’ eyes about it? The lyrics on the open pages! They read:

“Even statues crumble / If they’re made to wait.”

Check it out (below):

New lyrics from “The Tortured Poets Department” at The Grove: “Even statues crumble. If they're made to wait.” pic.twitter.com/KmRAHeFGgZ — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) April 16, 2024

Oof. Obviously no one knows for sure yet which song the lyrics belong to or what they mean. However, fans offered up their own theories online, with many settling on this one explanation about what Tay meant by those lines… And it’s devastating, y’all!

Swifties think Taylor wanted to marry Joe — but he didn’t feel the same! And she got tired of waiting for him to take the plunge! Whoa! Check out the reactions (below):

“Omgggg she was so excited to marry him she would’ve marry him with paper rings but he was just wasting time.” “my girlie wanted to be his bride so much.” “she waited six years for that ring”

Seems like a leap! But actually… this isn’t the first time Taylor has hinted their split had something to do with Joe not wanting to get married! She alluded to his hesitancy in the track You’re Losing Me, which she wrote two years before she and the Conversation With Friends actor broke up! Those lyrics on the Midnights vault track were already brutal! And now, it sounds like everyone is in for another gut-wrenching, tear-jerker of a song! Grab your tissues!

As for which song these lyrics might be from? We won’t find out until Friday. However, fans theorized in the comments they belong to track number five on the TTPD tracklist: So Long, London. Everyone knows track No. 5 is always the most “vulnerable, personal, honest [and] emotional” song on a Taylor Swift album. So we wouldn’t be surprised if these lyrics pop up in it.

Further proof of Swifties’ theory? Elsewhere in the pop-up, another fan spotted one of the sculptures on the bookshelves was apparently Diana of Ephesus, “the goddess of childbirth and fertility and the goddess of the moon.” They added:

“The original statue of Diana crumbled while waiting to be shipped to London in the 6th century due to years of neglect, succumbing to the passage of time and the elements.”

Years of neglect. Damn. Tay is getting deep with this album! And this definitely connects to her new lyrics! See (below):

This is Diana of Ephesus, she is the goddess of childbirth and fertility and the goddess of the moon. The original statue of Diana crumbled while waiting to be shipped to London in the 6th century due to years of neglect, succumbing to the passage of time and the elements. pic.twitter.com/NcR98FNY5J — alu (@vigilantesht) April 16, 2024

We’ll have to wait to find out what else Taylor reveals about the end of her relationship with Joe later this week! But so far, the tea is piping hot! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

