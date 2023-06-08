Is The Sixth Season Really The End For The Crown?

There may be more stories to tell!

For a while now, Netflix has been claiming the upcoming season of The Crown will be the sixth and final season of the series. But are they really going to stop one of their most popular series? Even amid all the ongoing royal drama? Maybe not!

According to a TV insider who spoke with The Sun on Wednesday, the streamer wants to continue the franchise after the final eps premiere sometime this fall… but that could look a little different than what we’re used to. As in, execs want to turn The Crown into a movie! What??

The source said:

“Although this sounds like a drastic change, it’s one that proved a huge success for Downton Abbey, which ran for 52 episodes before continuing as two hit films. Creating a movie, or perhaps a series of specials, means creators would have so much more flexibility to jump in terms of time and topics.”

They continued:

“They could deliver a prequel, perhaps focusing on the abdication crisis in the 1930s. Down the line, there’s the option to revisit the 21st century royals, perhaps focusing on [Prince] Harry meeting Meghan [Markle] and his fallout with [Prince] William.”

The latter is 100% A MUST! Though we’d think the production team would want to wait a little longer to see how things play out IRL before putting the family feud to film. We guess that’s why they might want some flexibility in terms of timeline!

Interestingly, last month, Netflix insiders also told DailyMail.com‘s Mail on Sunday that at a recent wrap party, producers revealed there may be more seasons of the drama coming. One exec reportedly said with a wink:

“Just you wait until next year — maybe we will be in production.”

Hmm. Sounds like they might have something up their sleeve! Would U like to see the show continue in some way? Let us know (below)!

