Chelsea Handler Reveals She Had A Threesome With Her Masseuse -- Who She Was ‘More Into’ Than Her Boyfriend!

Chelsea Handler once had a threesome… and it apparently didn’t turn out well for her relationship.

The comedian sat down with Andy Cohen on the Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio show Wednesday, and she revealed some steamy details about her former relationship with NBC Broadcasting chairman Ted Harbert, who was the president of E! Entertainment at the time.

Related: Chelsea Goes Topless To Send A Message To Men

In typical Andy fashion, the fan favorite host didn’t take long to pose some hard-hitting and deeply personal questions, asking the 48-year-old if she’d ever dated a woman before. Chelsea, who’s made a career out of her brutal honesty, quickly answered:

“I’ve slept with a woman, but I haven’t dated a woman, no. It was a threesome.”

Ooh, juicy! More deets please! LOLz! The comic remembered the ménage à trois as “fun,” claiming she would “for sure” do it again.

Okay, Chelsea, we see you!

Andy then asked if she agreed to the threesome to please Ted, who she was dating at the time. Chelsea said she had originally gifted the threesome to Ted for a “special occasion,” revealing the woman in question was their “masseuse.” But she quickly denied she was pressured into it — far from it! This was, in fact, for her:

“No, I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating.”

Oh no! She cheated?! We’re not usually in support of that kind of thing, but it was a long time ago… plus it sounds so HOT! LOLz! You go, girl! She added:

“That’s when I knew it was time to break up with the guy.”

Andy then connected the dots, speculating, “You were more into her than him,” which the After Lately alum agreed with.

As for what her former lover’s reaction was to hearing of her solo hookups with their third, Chelsea shared:

“Well I don’t think I ever revealed that. But, I mean, hopefully he’s listening now… He’s in Portugal, though, so he might not have access to this… He and his wife are building a house in Portugal.”

Well, it sounds like he still was able to find his happy ever after after having his girl swept off her feet by their lady friend! Ha!

Related: THESE Two Jersey Shore Stars Had A Threesome Together!

The stand up comedian then shared she and the former network exec dated for four years, right around the time she launched her late night talk show, Chelsea Lately, in 2006. However, “contrary to public belief,” she had already landed the show prior to the beginning of their romance. As for if she’s pissed off that people attribute her success to dating the former head of E!, Chelsea said:

“Not really. It doesn’t really matter if it’s not true, like, obviously I’ve had a career now for 25 years, I don’t really care if anyone thinks that.”

That’s a good way to look at it! As far as future relationships, Chelsea said she would “absolutely” gift another prospective lover a threesome — but it’d have to be with a girl:

“It’s fun. Yes, absolutely. I mean, I don’t want to get double teamed by a guy, but I like another girl in the situation. She can do all the stuff that I’m too f**king lazy to do.”

Classic Chelsea! Watch the full clip (below):

The Chelsea Does star most recently dated stand up comedian Jo Koy, but the two split last July ahead of their one-year anniversary. No word yet on anything happening with their masseuse…

What are your thoughts on Chelsea’s saucy threesome story, Perezcious readers? Do YOU have any scandalous stories of your own?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via SiriusXM/YouTube & Rob Rich/WENN]