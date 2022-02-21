Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian WOWs In Sexy Leather Bikini Pics & Flips The Bird Amid Divorce Drama -- LOOK!

Kim Kardashian WOWs In Sexy Leather Pool Pics

Kim Kardashian is keeping her head above the water — literally!

This past weekend, amid the ongoing trouble with her estranged husband, Kanye West, the superstar enjoyed an evening swim under the moon! While flashing her middle fingers to the camera in one pic, the reality star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black leather bikini, Chanel gloves, and Balenciaga sunglasses on Saturday.

The 41-year-old captioned the snapshots:

“NITESWIM”

Ch-ch-check out the stunning photos!

While Pete Davidson may have rejoined IG this month, there’s no sign of him in these photos just yet! But we bet he’s loving them anyway! What about YOU, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]

Feb 21, 2022 14:50pm PDT

