Let's Talk About It!

Forget your troubles, come on get happy! Our latest podcast is OUT! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or listen now! This week – we remember Bob Saget. Talking the cringe of Kanye West‘s relationship with actress Julia Fox. The never-ending embarrassment of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Britney Spears has ditched her clothes in January – repeatedly. Demi Lovato‘s latest makeover. The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie are real! And so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeartRadio app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Jan 10, 2022 16:30pm PDT
-
Categories