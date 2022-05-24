Meghan Markle's Father Hospitalized After Stroke Left Him Unable To Speak

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has landed in the hospital after suffering a major stroke!

According to DailyMail.com, the father was just seven days away from catching a flight to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, but he is now receiving medical care in a California hospital after a stroke on Monday night left him without speech. According to TMZ, Thomas was taken to the hospital by ambulance and had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper because he couldn’t speak at that point.

Markle was expected to join journalist Dan Wootton during the Queen’s 70th celebration for a TV special on the GB News Show, per DailyMail.com. While in the city, he was determined to pay his respects to Her Majesty while also attending events to honor his Scottish heritage alongside his hosts, the broadcaster and royal society commentator Lady Colin Campbell. Thomas was also hoping to finally get to visit Windsor Castle, where he was supposed to walk Meghan down the aisle before suffering a heart attack ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. While at it, he thought he might even get to reconnect with his daughter and son-in-law who are expected to be in town for the festivities! But his plans have once again been messed up by medical issues…

Thomas’ daughter Samantha, the Suits alum’s estranged half-sister, spoke to the outlet amid the devastating news, saying:

“My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest.”

She always went on to take a dig at her sis, adding:

“It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

Yeesh! Even in trying times, they can’t stay amicable! Part of the reason for that — aside from their years-long feud — is because the family is pissed off that Thomas has been left to deal with his medical bills alone, the outlet reported. As in, Meg’s not forking up anything despite her high profile. Back in 2018, Samantha even suggested that Thomas’ eventual death would be all Meghan’s fault, writing on Twitter after the actress honored Nelson Mandela:

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman. If our father dies, it’s on you, Meg!”

Damn! That’s harsh!

As of now, it remains unclear if the mom of two has even contacted her father since his medical emergency. Interestingly enough, he’s now closer than ever as he had to be transferred from a hospital in Tijuana, Mexico, where he was photographed wearing an oxygen mask on a stretcher (see HERE), to a hospital across the border in Chula Vista, California, just a few hours drive from Meghan’s Montecito home.

So, is this what the family needs to reunite them!? We’ll have to wait and see. As of now, it doesn’t sound like they’re holding out hope for that — in fact, Samantha seems to think the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her loyal following are to blame for all of this.

Family members have apparently been concerned about the 77-year-old for weeks now, especially as he’s battled with Twitter trolls online who have been spreading rumors about him after the launch of his new YouTube show. Perhaps because of this stress and other matters, his blood pressure had become an issue before the stroke, according to the outlet. Wow.

We’re wishing him well in his recovery. No matter the issues that divide this family, we hope everyone can come together.

