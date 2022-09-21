Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears' Accuser Speaks Out After Filing To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Disturbing Comedy Skits

The woman who accused comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of coercing her and her younger brother to film disturbing comedy skits years ago has filed to dismiss her lawsuit against the stars.

On Tuesday, the anonymous “Jane Doe,” who was representing herself and her sibling in the case, filed a notice of dismissal with the court. TMZ reported her request was filed with prejudice — meaning the woman cannot bring the lawsuit against Haddish or Spears again. So it would seem this ugly chapter has come to a close for the Girls Trip star.

Related: Boxing Legend George Foreman Accused Of Raping Minors In Shocking New Lawsuits

As part of her notice, the anonymous alleged victim also shared a statement in the court filing. It is brief, and succinct, and seems to wrap up the legal battle in one fell swoop. Writing about her family’s long-standing relationship with Haddish, but not mentioning Spears, the woman shared:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

So that’s that, then.

Perezcious readers will recall our initial reporting on the lawsuit, which was first filed on August 30 in federal court in California. At the time, the Daily Beast interviewed the accuser, who claimed Haddish and Spears cast her and her younger brother — when they were minors — in a series of unsettling comedy sketches.

In one skit, the girl was asked to perform sexually suggestive acts with a sandwich. In another, her little brother was the interest of an older man, with Haddish playing the boy’s mother and Spears playing the pedophile. It ended with a line about being careful whom you let watch your kids. That sketch appeared briefly on Funny Or Die years after it was filmed before the comedy website removed the upload. The site has more recently distanced themselves from the controversy.

Related: Taco Bell Manager Poured SCALDING HOT WATER On Aunt & Child, Claims Lawsuit

In early September, Haddish took to Instagram and released a statement about her regrets regarding the issue. She told fans she could not comment on the then-active lawsuit, and explained:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

Since then, lawyers for both Haddish and Spears have struck back against the allegations. A lawyer for the Night School star told The Wrap that the misconduct allegations were “bogus.” Spears’ rep also claimed the lawsuit was an extortion attempt.

Whatever went on behind the scenes with all that appears to be finished now, though. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Johnny Louis/WENN]