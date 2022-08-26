Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!

Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!

According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.

The legal ordeal began on August 1 when the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Rossville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near East Peachtree Street in Rossville, Georgia. Upon arrival at around 1:17 p.m., officials found Dakota shot inside his home. The 29-year-old was rushed to the Erlanger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Freeman then reached out to the GBI for assistance in the investigation. Witnesses reported seeing a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving the scene, with a shooter getting into the red vehicle. The drivers were believed to be Johntae and Eric.

By August 8, authorities had enough evidence for a murder warrant for Collier, who was arrested on August 10 after the United States Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team and crime scene specialists executed a search warrant at his home. He was originally taken to the Madison County Jail in Alabama, but has since “waived extradition” and is now in the Walker County Jail, per the press release.

After his arrest, fans were rightfully shocked and confused by the allegations. Before more reports came to light, some reportedly thought Johntae had killed Eric, which is obviously not the case. Eric, who grew famous with his boyfriend for their pro-LGBTQ+ content, tried to keep their nearly 800k followers informed by updating them on the case via TikTok, including on August 16 when he insisted his partner was innocent. He captioned a video:

“trynig my best to hold back my tears i miss my baby hes innocent and he siad he love yall so much and thanks for the concerns”

He reportedly even created a GoFundMe page to help prove his man’s innocence. Wow…

You can hear Eric explain the predicament (below).

But the plot thickens…

On August 15, police obtained murder warrants for Eric, too! He was taken into custody the next day — he’s currently in the Limestone County Jail in Alabama, awaiting extradition to Georgia. Thus, why the couple has gone silent on socials. It remains unclear what connection they had to Dakota — but authorities seem convinced they committed the crime.

Both stars have been charged with murder — and any murder conviction in Georgia carries a minimum sentence of life behind bars. More serious cases could even include the death penalty. A shocking turn for two inspiring social media stars…

