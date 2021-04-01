TikTok Dancer Mya Johnson Responds To Addison Rae Using Her Moves On Fallon: ‘That Should’ve Been My Time’

TikTok dancer Mya Johnson spoke out after her dance moves were used by Addison Rae on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ICYMI, the 20-year-old star faced a ton of backlash for seemingly not crediting the Black creators of the eight popular dances she performed on the show last week. Rae later responded to the criticism, telling TMZ that:

“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it’s kinda hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much, and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together. They deserve all the credit because they came up with these amazing trends.”

The masterminds were listed in the YouTube clip credits, but they weren’t recognized on the show or within the posted video. Mind you, people would have to purposefully search for the names rather than it being easily displayed on the screen. So, for your information, the creators are @jazlynebaybee, @flyboyfu, @yvnggprince, @noahschnapp, @theemyanicole, @macdaddyz, @kekejanjah, and @thegilberttwins. Take a look at the video in question (below):

Now, Johnson has opened up to PopSugar about the frustration she felt to see her work on television and not even to be included in some way.

“I was very surprised because it’s like, ‘Wow, I made a dance that’s made it all the way to TV.’ Of course, I was happy and everything. My mom always tells me, ‘When it’s my time, it’s my time.’ I felt like that should’ve been my time and Chris’s time, because we created the dance.”

As you may know, the 15-year-old and Chris Cotter choreographed the viral dance to Cardi B’s hit song Up. The visual racked up nearly 8 million views, and even the rapper posted it on her social media accounts. So we would be pretty PO’d too!

Unfortunately, though, it is a trend we have seen a lot on the platform — especially for Black creatives. A similar situation happened to Jalaiah Harmon, who created the viral dance to Lottery (Renegade) by K Camp in 2019. For months, celebs like Addison, Charli D’Amelio, and Lizzo were all doing the dance. Yeah, we are taking you way back into the beginning of quarantine! But no one knew that the 14-year-old arranged it, and she didn’t even get recognized as the genius behind it until 2020.

In the interview, Johnson said that was the reason why she decided to speak out about the latest experience, hoping the trend of snubbing Black content creators won’t continue on.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened and I don’t want it to continue. I feel like it is very important for us to get our credit because we are very good creators that are very overlooked in what we do.”

So true! When asked if Rae should have received intense criticism on Twitter, she replied:

“Me, personally? I think so, yes. Only because there needs to be a stop to these types of things. It shouldn’t continue like it’s been happening. Back to the Jalaiah situation, and even happening now, people need to start speaking up for themselves and the challenges that they’ve created.”

Ch-ch-check out Mya’s OG dance (below):

