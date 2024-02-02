TikTok Star 'Pookie' Apologizes After Fans Find Old 'Racist' Photos Of Her 'Cosplaying As A Slave Owner'

TikTok‘s newest viral sensations are having their fifteen minutes of fame cut down to five.

You may have seen the videos circulating — a woman named Campbell Hunt Puckett and her hubby Jett Puckett were taking the social media app by storm this week with their “outfit of the day” style videos. In the clips, Jett lovingly refers to Campbell as “Pookie.” That moniker stuck with followers. Their most popular video has nearly eight MILLION views, making the viral sensations’ number of fans and followers rise rapidly.

Ch-ch-check out one of their videos (below):

All fun and cute, right?? WRONG.

Disappointingly, this seemingly sweet couple were exposed on Reddit for their shady past — one that’s eerily similar to that of Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell. You see, according to resurfaced photos from Campbell’s social media, she attended The University of Mississippi, and was seen partying at one point in a few antebellum and plantation themed (yes, as in f**king slavery) frat parties. According to social media sleuths, one of the parties was even an outright “slave-and-master themed” event. And she even posed with a confederate flag. Awful!!

Taking to Instagram after the backlash, Pookie posted a lengthy Stories caption, writing:

“As some of you may have seen, some old photos of mine recently resurfaced. At the time these photos were taken, I was 20. I didn’t fully understand the impact of my actions the way I do now, 12 years later. I fully apologize for the harm this may have caused for some and take full responsibility.”

Twenty?? That’s plenty old enough to know dressing up as a SLAVE OWNER is not OK!! Children can comprehend that much! Plus, she’s claiming this was 12 years ago in 2012 and all said and done with, but what about all those photos from another party years later where the pair dressed as Donald and Melania Trump?? She went on to say:

“Jett and I love sharing our lives with you all and getting to know our community on such an intimate level. Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes. We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow.”

See her full statement (below):

It’s great she’s admitting fault and taking responsibility for what she did. But the lame excuses she’s using has left a bad taste in a lot of her viewers’ mouths. On one Reddit post discussing the couple, things seem pretty divided:

“I don’t get how TikTok thinks this is someone to idolize?” “Not defending this but old south parties used to happen like yearly at VERY southern schools like bama and ole miss. They only banned them within like the past 8-10 ish years. Gross regardless but homegirl was there to get drunk.” “5th generation southerner here. I don’t care if it’s common, old south parties are morally reprehensible. There are literally thousands of other ways to get drunk in college without cosplaying as a slave owner.” “Why are we digging up her past? This was over 10 years ago” “‘Everyone at sec schools did this theme’…. Okay so not a single person had the mental capacity to think hey a slavery theme isn’t cool!?!”

There is absolutely no excuse for these types of parties, much less attending several of them and then years later suggesting you were just being young and stupid. Being young and making bad decisions is one thing, but come on…

What do U think of her apology, Perezcious readers?

