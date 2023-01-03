T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Shows Support For Andrew Shue & Amy Robach's Family Amid Parallel Divorces

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach aren’t the only ones sticking together these days — now their estranged partners are leaning on each other, too!

As we’ve been following, the Good Morning America co-hosts ended the year with a bang when their affair was exposed. Then, in the last week of the year, T.J. finally filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. Amy and her husband have reportedly been secretly finalizing their divorce settlement, though neither has officially filed yet. Amid all this, the reporters were both pulled from the air while ABC News conducts an internal investigation. Simply put, it’s been messy AF!

Now, while T.J. and Amy start to step back out in public, their exes are getting support from each other to get through this heartbreaking situation. To prove it, this week, Marilee liked an Instagram photo of Andrew’s family — seemingly sending the group her love amid the scandal.

The photo of the family vacationing in Montana for the holidays was initially shared on Wednesday by Andrew’s son Nate, who captioned it:

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23”

The Melrose Place star’s other sons, Aidan and Wyatt, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, were also seen in the photo. While Amy and Andrew didn’t have any kids of their own, they were married for over a decade, so she certainly had a strong bond with his boys. As he probably did with her daughters, Ava and Annie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. So, it’s a pretty brutal breakup for all of them.

Meanwhile, T.J. and Marilee shared a 9-year-old daughter, Sabine. The journalist is also dad to Jaiden and Brianna with his ex Amy Ferson. The 45-year-old filed for divorce on Wednesday before heading on a steamy Miami getaway with his new boo.

While the immigration lawyer is yet to open up about the sudden split, a resurfaced anniversary post from T.J. suggests their marriage hasn’t always been perfect — largely because of him! He wrote in 2020:

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

He continued:

“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful.”

Didn’t age well at all… Thoughts? Are you surprised Marilee is showing Andrew support or does it feel inevitable considering the high-profile nature of their spouse’s affair? Sound OFF (below)!

