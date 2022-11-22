Lindsie & Savannah Chrisley React To Todd & Julie Chrisley's Shocking Prison Sentences!

Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley are reacting to the shocking prison sentences.

As we reported on Monday, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, following convictions on counts related to bank fraud and tax evasion. Now, the reality TV stars’ family members are reacting to the long sentences, and their takes offer a glimpse into the drama surrounding the Chrisley world via social media.

Lindsie, who is the 33-year-old daughter of Todd and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening following the judge’s orders. In her post, she shared a snap of two of her friends sitting next to each other. She captioned it (below):

“The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne.”

Clearly, she was seeking some comfort and support during a tough time, despite her once-estranged relationship with the family. Very understandable.

Meanwhile, Savannah — who was well-known as a star in Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley as part of their reality TV empire — took a slightly different approach.

In one IG Stories post following the sentencing, Savannah promoted a sale for her beauty line, Sassy By Savannah. Calling it a “sassy steal” (hmmm), the star shared a link to her online shop. She also shared a second promo post for the shop later in the day on Monday. Then, in a third post published not long after the two business-related promos, the 25-year-old shared an inspirational quote from pastor Kimberly Jones that proved to be somewhat cryptic (below):

“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Ooookay…

Meanwhile, both of the fam’s USA Network shows are no more. As we also reported on Monday evening, Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have both been canceled. And Love Limo — a new show in development that was set to be helmed by Todd as host — was also scrapped.

Deadline was first to break that story on Monday afternoon, and ET and others later confirmed as much. NBC Universal hasn’t officially commented on the future of these shows, as ET noted late Monday night. But with multiple reports of cancellation now out there, it would seem to be a done deal.

What do U make of these legal developments, Perezcious readers? Todd and Julie’s 26-year-old son Chase has yet to go public with any sort of message following yesterday’s news, same with his half-brother Kyle. As we previously reported, 16-year-old Grayson was hospitalized not long ago following a car accident.

