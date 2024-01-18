Todd Chrisley Is Terrified Of Looming Prison Transfer -- Worried New Guards Will Retaliate Against Him!

Todd Chrisley may exist in very poor living conditions at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in the Florida panhandle, but a potential transfer to a new prison could be worse!

The Chrisley Knows Best star may be on the hook for a move to a different federal prison, per TMZ. That outlet reported on Thursday that the TV vet might be facing a move, and it sounds like he is NOT happy about that.

Per the news org, Chrisley’s attorney Jay Surgent is worried that guards at a new facility may retaliate against Todd because of how vociferously he has spoken out against poor living conditions at FPC Pensacola. TBF, the outlet’s reporting doesn’t name any new prison where Todd might move. And in fact, it references a Federal Bureau Of Prisons statement that insists inmates are rarely moved between facilities for reasons other than medical needs or security issues.

Neither of those would seem to be at play with Todd. He is reportedly healthy, and he is supposedly a star among the inmates at FPC Pensacola — specifically because he has blown the whistle on the allegedly unacceptable living conditions. But a move would f**k all that up! Plus, his daughter Savannah Chrisley has been able to visit him on a regular basis in northwest Florida. What if they move him to Washington, or Maine, or Alaska?! (Those options aren’t specifically mentioned, but you get the point.)

The feds move slowly on stuff like this, so an official transfer may take a while. But per the TMZ report, Surgent is adamant that he has been hearing talk about Todd moving. The rumblings are enough to make the reality TV star uneasy, and we get it. As bad as FPC Pensacola allegedly may be, the devil one knows may be better than the devil one doesn’t in a case like this.

