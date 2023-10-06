Tom Brady Talks Having ‘A Lot Of Drama’ In His Life Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce!

Tom Brady wants to keep his life drama-free. However, it does not seem like the athlete has been successful so far in doing so!

During an episode of his Let’s Go! podcast on Monday, the 46-year-old former football player talked about owning up to his shortcomings – something he admits is “hard” for him. But Tom chooses to embrace that “self-awareness” — if only to prevent more “drama” from happening because, according to him, he has “a lot” of it already! He explained:

“We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days. For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

Tom doesn’t specify what’s causing chaos in his life. But part of this “drama” could be about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The former couple split after 13 years of marriage in October 2022 – though this only came after months of constant speculation over their relationship status.

Since then, Tom continued to make headlines when he moved on Irina Shayk. They’ve been spotted out together multiple times since July. And the romance has its own wave of “drama” since her famous ex, Bradley Cooper, is sort of in the picture still. Not just because the pair share a child together, but sources claimed she still wants to settle down with the 48-year-old actor. That detail no doubt complicates a relationship, even if it’s just casual right now!

So it’s no wonder Tom has been focusing on doing whatever he can to limit the excess drama in his life. Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

