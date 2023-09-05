Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Still Pursuing Romance Even After Those Bradley Cooper Vacay Pics!

Whatever was going on with Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper in THOSE pics, it reportedly has not thrown Tom Brady off his game!

The former New England Patriots signal caller is apparently still involved with the supermodel, even after she infamously posted vacation snaps and beach-side pics recently with her Silver Linings Playbook star ex. On Monday afternoon, TMZ cited an insider who claimed Tom and Irina are “still romantically involved” despite doubters. And yes, they are “continuing to date” even after the Cooper-Shayk snaps!

Of course, after a flurry of sightings of Tom and Irina in July and early August, the last few weeks haven’t brought as many public sightings of their fledgling relationship. But not to worry, this source claims! The chemistry is still there for the NFL veteran and the model momma. In fact, it never left!

The insider asserts Irina spending time with Bradley “has not scared Tom off” — and Gisele Bündchen‘s ex is “still seeing” the Russian-born supermodel even after news first broke late last month of Shayk’s close contact with her baby daddy.

And the source further claims Tom is not engaging in an open relationship with the model, either. So… Irina’s time spent with Bradley was merely platonic?? Apparently so because they say TB12 is fine with it. There is a coparenting dynamic at play here with daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, after all, so it’s probably good that everybody is so cool.

So, basically it sounds like there are no worries for Tom and Irina. Simple!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Avalon]