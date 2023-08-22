Tom Brady Is Irina Shayk's 'Dream Guy'!

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk‘s romantic getaways are working!

The model is super “impressed with Tom,” according to a new source for People who couldn’t help but gush about how the pair is doing just months after they first met and sparked dating rumors! On Monday, an insider confirmed the summer romance is still heating up, revealing:

“He is her dream guy. She loves dating him.”

Aww! #Goals!

The former quarterback is probably a LOT of people’s dream guy — have you seen those abs?! — but hey, she’s got him in the palm of her hand right now! She just can’t let him slip away!

But with two busy schedules, can they make it work in the long run? Or will the distance get the best of them? For right now, they are keeping their eyes on the prize, the source insisted:

“They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

Just last week, the new lovebirds were spotted at a London hotel — where they spent 48 hours together! The ex-NFL player was in the area after watching his new soccer team Birmingham City FC play. After two days together, they each left through separate side entrances of the hotel. Nobody knows exactly what went down behind closed doors, but we’ve got some pretty good guesses! LOLz!

The supermodel and athlete first met in June while in Sardinia, Italy for billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad‘s wedding to model Madison Headrick. By late July, they were fully fueling romance rumors when paps spotted the dad of three cozying up to the Russian in his car after spending a night out together, per Page Six.

A People source later confirmed the dating speculation, saying “there is a spark” between the celebs — one so strong, Gisele Bündchen‘s ex-husband invited the 37-year-old to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles,” where they were seen together. Also, Page Six insiders previously claimed Bradley Cooper‘s baby momma has “narrowed her inner circle” down to a more manageable amount of close and trusted friends — all “so there are no leaks” involving her new beau! Why?

“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off.”

The source added:

“She really wants this to work. Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

A “white whale” is a person’s ultimate goal, FYI, so that’s two sources now saying he’s the dream! Only time will tell if this “attraction” can become more than just a summer fling! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

