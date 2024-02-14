Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Screaming Moment!

Tom Brady isn’t saying what Travis Kelce did was right, but he is saying he understands.

We’re sure you’ve seen the viral moment by now — a heated moment between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his coach Andy Reid at the Super Bowl left everyone in shock. During the intense battle against the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend ran up to the 65-year-old and bumped into him while viciously screaming at him!

Ch-ch-check out the clip in case you need a refresher (below):

WILD!

Since then, things have seemed to have calmed down and been smoothed over between the 34-year-old and his coach, but that hasn’t made Trav escape the heavy criticism and concern he’s receiving from fans. But the 46-year-old NFL superstar and former New England Patriots quarterback thinks the backlash is just too much. On Monday’s episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Tom said:

“There’s always little family issues and of course I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back.”

He even went on to praise Andy on how he handled the whole situation, adding:

“Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, ’cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor’. I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability. It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself, too, ’cause he doesn’t take that personally at all. He doesn’t look at that and feel like someone offended him.”

Ch-ch-check out his full response (below):

At the end of the day, what’s most important is Travis and Andy seemed to have worked things out and have no hard feelings! Do U agree with what Tom said? Let us know in the comments (below).

