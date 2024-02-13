Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'On Another Level' After Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to New Heights!

After the monumental second consecutive Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs, TK and TS got closer than ever before, according to insiders for People. The pair, who reportedly stayed out partying until 5 a.m. on Monday morning, really took a big step in their relationship — especially within the public eye — and it really was a perfect ending to the first chapter of their Love Story.

Speaking to the outlet, the source dished:

“It was the most thrilling experience. She’s loved attending all the games, but this was of course on another level. They partied and celebrated all night. It’s been the best few months for them.”

Aww!

Seriously, though, what a high to end her rookie NFL season on! LOLz! Now with the offseason in full swing after the big game, things will start looking a little different for the couple. Instead of Tay Tay making her way to games, Trav is supposedly planning to start making his way to her Eras Tour shows:

“[Taylor and Travis] are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there.”

Well then! That seems like a pretty clear statement about what’s to come!! Are U excited to see Travis go on the road with The Eras Tour?!

It’ll no doubt be a new side of Taylor for all of us to see — one she’s already given us glimpses of recently. We just love how happy they are together! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ESPN/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]