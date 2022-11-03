Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Had An 'Ironclad' Prenup! Get The Deets!

What went down behind the scenes to cause Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to finally split is a big, complicated mess that we’re sure has more to do with just football. Various sources are still trying to untangle it all!

But one of the biggest surprises was how un-complicated the actual process of divorce turned out! We mean, we’re talking about two very, very rich people. They have so many business interests, real estate properties… it seemed like it was gearing up to be one of the costliest divorces of all time, and then it was just… over. By the time they announced, it was already finalized!

How did they do it? They were cautious before getting hitched and got themselves a prenup. A source revealed to Page Six on Wednesday:

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009.”

“Ironclad”, eh? Seems to have worked! The other advantage they had, of course, is that they both were stinking rich. It’s easy to think of GOAT QB Tom as the bigger star lately — but Gisele is one of the highest earning models of all time! Heck, her estimated net worth even exceeds his! As the insider explained:

“They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

Right, those properties. After all, they didn’t own all these homes before getting married. They probably didn’t foresee moving to Florida since Tom was a Bostonian for so many years. What’s going to happen to their real estate holdings?

Apparently that was divvied up easily, too. Word is Tom will keep their huge future home on Indian Creek Island in Miami. They bought the property in 2020 and tore down the existing house to build an enormous mansion, an estimated $17 million project all told. Of course Gisele will have the $1.25 mil house she reportedly bought for herself back in February. Supposedly she’s going to use that as an office — and is buying an even larger house nearby. She’ll also get their vacation home in Costa Rica. We’re guessing she’ll also get the NYC apartment as she has been using it since the split. And Tom will get the compound in Tampa Bay as he continues to play there. They also have homes in the Bahamas and in Montana. It’s unclear what’s happening with those — but obviously they didn’t have too much trouble splitting it all!

Gotta love those prenups. They may not seem romantic, but the practicality pays off so often. These divorces that go on for months and years are the worst. And they bring out the worst in people, too. This is better for their bank accounts AND for their kids.

