Jessica Simpson WOULD Do A Reality Show Again?!?!

Could fans see Jessica Simpson heading back into the reality television world!?

She and hubby Nick Lachey were at the forefront of reality TV with Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. You know, the series that gave us the classic scene of Jessica questioning whether Chicken of the Sea was chicken or tuna! The MTV hit was ahead of its time — including the fact it got derailed by the couple having relationship problems! That’s practically a staple of reality TV these days…

Since their divorce, the pair have moved on – with Jessica marrying husband Eric Johnson and Nick getting hitched to Vanessa Lachey. He and Vanessa even went back into the reality television space themselves, as hosts on Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. But what about Jessica? Does she plan on getting her a reality show, too?

If an offer came her way, Jessica actually would consider returning to reality TV! She told E! News she would consider doing a docuseries with her family! Like Hulu‘s The Kardashians? That’s great! They could call it The Simpsons! Oh wait, no… LOLz!

But when it comes to having cameras in their life, not everyone is on board. Although her two daughters, Maxwell and Birdie, would love it, her son Ace most likely wouldn’t be sold on the idea. She explained:

“As far as I would go with that would probably be a docuseries, which Newlyweds was supposed to be. But, we actually had a lot of fun doing it. A docuseries or a documentary, I think they wouldn’t mind being on camera. My son maybe not so much. Both daughters, definitely entertainers, but my son is an entertainer on the [football] field I will say.”

Reality TV isn’t for everyone. But hey, they could always pull an Osbournes and just edit out Ace! For those who don’t know, the classic reality series just didn’t include any footage of daughter Aimee Osbourne, who decided she didn’t want to be on TV. So there is precedent!

We hope they do seriously consider it as a fam because we would LOVE to see Jessica back on our screens again! Maybe it could be about the fam living in Tennessee…

Do you agree, Perezcious readers? Would you watch a show called, well, we’ll figure that out later… Maybe Jessica’s Family?? Let us know!

