Tom Brady Finally Reunites With Kids For Belated Christmas Celebration -- Look!

Tom Brady finally got to celebrate Christmas with his kiddos!

The athlete had a holiday of firsts this year as he had to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a football game against the Cardinals on Christmas Day instead of unwrapping gifts with his three children like usual. It was also his first Xmas following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, so it was inevitably going to be a strange year for him.

Well, on Tuesday, the quarterback officially got to reunite with his children, Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, whom he shares with Gisele. In several pictures posted to his Instagram Story, the proud father was thrilled to show off their festivities, which included the kids posing by their fully decorated tree, their stockings hanging under the TV, and some hilarious gifts!

Related: Remembering All The Celebrity Splits Of 2022

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Cute!!

It looks like they all had such a fun time together, even if it was a little after the fact! While it’s unclear exactly how Jack celebrated Christmas Day, Benjamin and Vivian were in Brazil with their mother, so it’s been a busy season for them! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Variety/YouTube & Tom Brady/Instagram]