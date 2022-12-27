Remembering All The Celebrity Splits Of 2022…

It has been a rough year for breakups in Hollywood!

While there were plenty of new couples and rekindled relationships throughout 2022 (such as Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin), there were also a bunch of romances that came to an end. This includes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, and so many more relationships. But what can we say? Not every love story (or breakup) has a happy ending — and some of these splits were very messy to say the least!

Related: All The Adorable Celeb Babies Born In 2022

Look back at all of the celebrity couples who have gone to splitsville over the past year below.

The Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2022!

The Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2022!

The Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2022!

The Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2022!

The Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2022!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]