Tom Holland Owes Relationship With Zendaya To THIS Skill!

How did Tom Holland seal the deal with his lady love? He knows how to handle wood! LOLz!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about a rare subject for an actor during Unilad‘s “Get A Job” interview series over the weekend: his actual life skills! Apparently the 27-year-old is a trained carpenter from a family of trained carpenters. And he reckons that skill helped him shore up his bond with Zendaya!

Speaking about his DIY skills, which he still puts to use all the time, he said:

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it. I’ve made my mom’s kitchen table. I made my mom’s office. I’ve built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad.”

But the subject led into an adorable Tom/Zendaya story we’d never heard before! The Marvel hero actually got uncharacteristically braggadocious about it, boasting:

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once. Really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now, we’re in love.”

Ha! We guess it worked! We mean… tell us he isn’t like 25% hotter to you now that you know he can fix stuff around the house! LOLz!

We have to say, we’re loving how comfortable these two are in their relationship now that they’re finally talking about it every now and then! They’re so cute!

See Tom’s carpentry talk (below)!

