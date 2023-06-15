Tom Holland Finally Opens Up About 'Sacred' Relationship With Zendaya -- And Becoming Besties With Timothée Chalamet!

Tom Holland is head over heels for Zendaya – and isn’t afraid to let everyone know that fact!

Of course, the pair starred in the recent Spider-Man films as love interests, Peter Parker and MJ. Their on-screen romance later blossomed into an IRL relationship. And after years of dating rumors, they finally revealed they were a couple after getting caught kissing in a car at a red light in Los Angeles back in July 2021. Obviously, everyone went wild when the news broke, but they didn’t confirm they were an item until later when Tom sat down for an interview with GQ.

Despite going public with their romance, they’ve kept their romance pretty private – until now. Because while doing press for The Crowded Room, the 27-year-old actor finally gave several outlets some more insight into his life with Zendaya. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Tom touched on why they’ve tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, saying:

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

That isn’t to say, though, they are not supportive of each other’s careers. While Zendaya was noticeably absent from the premiere of his Apple TV+ show in New York, he insisted there was no trouble in paradise between them:

“She’s visiting her grandma. We’re two very busy people, and we’re on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn’t come.”

Clearly, she is just cheering him on from afar! He also made it clear in an accompanying video interview with the outlet that he’s her biggest fan:

“She’s wonderful to work with. She’s arguably the most talented person I’ve ever met. She’s amazing. My first impression when I first met Zendaya – she was the only person auditioning for MJ, and it was such a homerun. I was so blown away by how unique her performance was. And also just so interested in the fact that as soon as she left the room, there was a unanimous decision that she was our MJ. And obviously I’m very happy that she came in and tested that day. I’m sure you can guess why.”

So sweet! Despite their busy schedules, it sounds like they still make sure to spend some quality time together. He shared with the THR that he and Zendaya will head out onto the golf course to play a few rounds at times:

“I’ve given her a few lessons. She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly.”

Another way they stay connected? Zendaya constantly sends him memes on the ‘gram! Tom told Buzzfeed in an interview on Wednesday:

“It’s nonstop. She sends me too much, it’s like, I can’t keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

Lolz! When asked whether he has rizz – or charisma, he immediately denied having it – but pointed out that he didn’t need it since he’s “happy and in love” with Zendaya:

“I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz… I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I’m locked up. I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz.”

Aww!! And he didn’t just open up about his relationship with Zendaya during his press tour! The Uncharted star also talked about another special person in his life – his best friend Timothée Chalamet. He told The Hollywood Reporter about becoming close with the Dune star:

“We’re obviously very often part of the same conversation. I admire him. I really like him as a friend. And he’s a good ally to have in a business that’s pretty cutthroat.”

So does this mean we can expect a double date with Tom, Zendaya, Timothée, and Kylie Jenner?! We hopes so! Reactions to the sweet words Tom had for Zendaya, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

