Tom Parker Shares First Photo Of Precious Newborn Son Bodhi Amid Tough Cancer Battle

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey are officially introducing the world to their newborn son, Bodhi!

The proud parents shared identical photos of OK! Magazine‘s cover story on their family to Instagram on Monday, where the precious little one can be seen front and center. The adorable surprise comes amid devastating recent news of the 32-year-old artist’s battle with stage 4 brain cancer.

As we reported, the pair quietly welcome their second child late last month in October and Bodhi joins 16-month older sister, Aurelia Rose. Parker’s wife opened up the outlet about the meaning of their son’s unique name, explaining:

“Bodhi means enlightenment. So it goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel.”

While excited to be a father-of-two, Tom shared that he’s been exhausted from chemotherapy and radiation treatments lately. He admitted it’s “tough” not being “as involved” as he would like to be with his boy during these precious early weeks at home:

“But hopefully in a couple of weeks when the treatment is ended, I’ll be able to be a bit more hands-on, which I’m looking forward to.”

We continue to keep him and his brood in our thoughts as they navigate this joyous yet complicated time. Cancer f**king sucks, but babies do bring such a magical joy and peace they could all use right now.

But without further ado, ch-ch-check out the amazing new Parker family photo for yourself (below):

So beautiful!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]